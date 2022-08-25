Ghana: We Have Registered Yiadom - Hearts Communications Manager Declares

Communication Director of Hearts of Oak, Larbi Opare Addo, says the club have duly signed and registered highly-rated former WAFA skipper Konadu Yiadom, and would feature for the club in the upcoming season.

"Hearts of Oak have successfully registered Yiadom after fulfilling all the registration requirements on the FIFA Transfer Matching System," he affirmed, insisting that the player is a bonafide player of the club "who has been registered to play for Hearts for the next three years."

Mr Addo was reacting to media reports that suggested that the MTN FA Cup champions failed to register the experienced centre-back before the transfer deadline on Monday evening, "because we failed to fully honour our side of the agreement with the player's manager Joe Abu Salaam."

"That's not true."

He said the club have had engagements with the player's manager and have agreed on a fee and payment plan which his outfit was following and could not fathom the new turn of events.

"We have a very good and healthy relationship with the player's manager and have had dealings with him in the past which we have never reneged on; so it's shocking to me at the new turn of events now."

According to the Communications Director, management has invited Joe Abu Salaam for a meeting to iron out what seems to be his problem, and promised the Phobian faithful to have an amicable settlement to the issue at hand.

"Let no Phobian panic; we have got Yiadom in our fold and they would see him play for the club in the upcoming season for sure."

The Hearts Communications Director also quashed reports of the signing of Great Olympics top marksman Maxwell Abbey Quaye, stating categorically that the "players that the club have acquired in this transfer window do not include any player from Olympics."

The new arrivals at the club, he mentioned, included Cameroonian forward Junior Kaaba, Eric Ofori Antwi, Zakari Yakubu, Wisdom Bumekpor, Eric Esso, Prince Nana Kwesi Darmang and Central African Republic striker Yassan Ouatching.