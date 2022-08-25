Ghana: NICK TC-Scan Wins LCB Worldwide Ghana 8-Corporate Football Tourney

Two goals in each half were all that NICK TC-Scan Limited needed to emerge winners of the maiden edition of LCB Worldwide Ghana-organised 8-corporate institutions soccer tournament over the weekend in Tema.

The 8-corporate institutions soccer tournament is an initiative of LCB Worldwide Ghana, a company established to provide specialised consultancy and services to select group of governmental, NGO and private clients for all aspect of crisis prevention and management.

Right from the get-go, NICK TC-Scan Limited maintained their dominance over the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA)-stationed Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) team, ending the day 2-0.

Dennis Yeboah took advantage of the lapses on the part of the defenders of GPHA (GNFS) and shot NICK TC-Scan Limited into the lead and held on to end the first half.

A rejuvenated GPHA (GNFS) returned from the halftime break in search of an equaliser but their effort was not enough as they failed to find the back of the net. As if to demonstrate their intent, NICK TC-Scan increased their lead when Amos Tetteh lashed on to a pass from one of his team mates.

Both sides treated spectators to a stimulating game which ended 2-0.

The swashbuckling NICK TC-Scan team was accordingly crowned winners of the 8-corporate soccer league which was also sponsored by LCB Worldwide Ghana as part of its effort to create a friendly working environment for its stakeholders.

Kofi Kingsley of HillPork, one of the companies which participated in the tournament, was adjudged the goal king and was awarded a cash of GH¢500, while Richard Antwi of NICK TC Scan Limited, walked away with the prize for the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

The third and fourth places went to Hill Pork and Wilmar Africa Limited respectfully.

The 8-corporate soccer tournament which started on July 2022 and ended on August 20, 2022 saw companies like LCB Worldwide Ghana, Plan-B FM, Hill Pork and Hot Jobs Africa participate in the games which were played at Tema Community 4 Prisco Park, venue for the tournament.

Other companies which also participated are Wilmar Africa Limited, NICK TC Scan Limited, Pioneer Food Company and the GPHA (GNFS).

A representative of the company which organised and sponsored the tournament told Plan-B FM that, the games were part of recreational activities aimed at encouraging learning, changing behaviour and most importantly improving relationships within their space.

He continued that the tournament afforded participants the opportunity to meet in persons and to also interact; adding that prior to the games, most of them had worked in the same space for longer period of time but have never met in persons.

According to him, it was refreshing meeting the very people who have worked together for a long time with LCB Worldwide Ghana, but mostly through the internet.

Speaking about the future of the tournament, he noted that this was organised on pilot basis and quickly added that the plan is to expand it in the next edition to include more companies.

He concluded that LCB Worldwide Ghana was also looking at including other sport disciplines as they have been requests from some companies who were not invited to participate in the tournament in the maiden tournament.