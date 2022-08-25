Ghana: Galaxies in Gallant Loss to Qatar

The Black Galaxies, Ghana's locally-assembled players, exhibited great football finesse, but were still incapable of dealing with 2022 World Cup hosts - Qatar, as they slumped to a 2-1 at the Enrst Happel Stadium in Vienna, Austria.

The game, which was part of of the Austria Mini Football tournament, put together by the Austria Football Association saw the Galaxies start off on a dawdling foot and before they could say Jack, they were caught pants down with a third minute goal by ... ...

Coach Annor Walkers boys warmed themselves into the game and fiercely matched the World Cup host in all the departments of the game but failed to make it count in the final third of the field.

The impressive Qatar team struck again by the 26th minute mark after opening the defence of the Ghanaian through the middle.

Though the Ghanaians looked imposing with series of great passing game, they could not break up the Qatar back-line to end the half.

The Galaxies returned from the recess with supreme gusto and deservedly reduced the deficit on the 68th minute mark when striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's left-footed kick cannoned off a defender before Pedro Miguel Correia turned it into his own net.

Buoyed by that goal, the Ghanaians chased for the equaliser but failed to find the net until Austrian referee Weinberg brought proceedings to an end.

The team will return home tomorrow, ahead of the first leg CHAN qualifier against the CHAN Eagles of Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.