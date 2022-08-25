Ghana: WAFU Zone B Qualifier - Ampem Darkoa Clash With Bayelsa Queens Today

24 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Ghana's Women's Premier League and FA Cup winners, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, will cross swords with Nigerian giants, Bayelsa Queens in the second Group B game of the West Football Union (WAFU) Zone-B qualifier today at the Stade Yamoussoukro, ahead of the second edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.

The Ghanians champions had a flying start in their opening encounter with a 3-0 victory against their Burkinabe counterpart, Sportive des Forces Armées, on Sunday.

Goals from Elizabeth Owusua, Mavis Owusu and an own goal gave the Ghanaian contingent a resounding victory.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will be aiming for another five-star performance against their Nigerian opponents who hammered Togolese side Athleta 5-0.

Bayelsa Queens proved their worth with that heavy victory and could take their opponents by surprise.

The Techiman based are yet to taste the Champions League after beating the first representatives for Ghana, Hasaacas Ladies, in both the league and FA Cup last season, as they aim to replicate their compatriots who won the WAFU Zone B and ended as runners-up to winners Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa in the maiden edition.

Head Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa believes with the first victory secured, they are motivated to deliver in the remaining games.

"Also coming into a tournament like this, you have to win your first match so that you can know how to play the matches ahead of you. We are ready to deliver," he assured.

The winner and runners-up of the competition will represent West Africa in the main Champions League event which will be held in Morocco, later this year.

