Ghana: NPA Impounds Smuggled Petroleum Products

25 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kafui Gati

Ho — The Volta Regional branch of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has impounded petroleum products being smuggled from Togo to Dzodze in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region.

This followed a swoop carried out by the NPA regional office in collaboration with the National Security.

The Volta Regional Manager of NPA, Rasheed Dauda, who led the operation, Speaking to Ghanaian Time, said the products filled in jerry cans, popularly known as' Kuffour gallons ', had been sent to NPA Tanker Park, for investigations.

According to him, the smuggling and sale of illegal fuel has been on the increase at Dzodze, Penyi, Wudoaba and Aflao, all in Ketu South and North Municipalities.

Mr Dauda said one person has been arrested and was currently in the custody of the police at Aflao for investigation and prosecution.

He lamented the illegal sale of fuel products on table-top in these areas, saying most of the products were unwholesome.

Mr Dauda said the exercise would not be a nine day wonder, but will be sustained to flush out people engaging in illegal trade in fuel products.

He noted that the visit of the Chief Executive Officer of NPA, Dr Mustapha Abdul- Hamid to Upper East, West, Northern and Ashanti Regions, revealed that fuel smuggling, sale of adulterated fuel as well as fuel stations operating with expired licences still existed.

