Ghana: 3 Suspected Robbers Gunned Down

Three suspected robbers have been shot dead at Aroma Junction, at Obosomase, in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The deceased, whose names were only given as Ahwereng, Akroma and Elisha, all citizens of the town, were said to have been gunned down by the police in a shootout.

Their bodies have been deposited at the mortuary of the Tetteh Quashie Memorial Hospital, in Mampongfor autopsy.

According to some eyewitnesses, who spoke to the Ghanaian Times, at Obosomase, the incident occurred at about 7am on Tuesday.

They said Ahwereng, Akroma and Elisha together with one other, who was arrested (name yet to be established), allegedly carried out robbery in the area.

According to the eye witness after the robbery, the four alleged robbers were said to have encountered the police, resulting in exchanged of gun shots between the police and robbers.

In the process, three of them were said to have been shot dead whilst the other was arrested and taken to the Mampong police station.

The eyewitnesses said they heard gunshots seven times, and some community members rushed to the scene and found the three shot dead.

They said the police arrested one of the robbers and took the bodies to the TettehQuarshie hospital mortuary.

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, KOFORIDUA