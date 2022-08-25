Nigeria: Lagos to Roll Out 1 Million Lagid Smart Cards - LASRAA Boss

25 August 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, LASRAA, yesterday, said it will issue one (1) million of the newly introduced Lagos State Resident Identity Card, tagged: LagID Card, to registrants soon.

While giving an update on the newly relaunched LagID cards, LASRRA's General Manager, Mr Ibilola Kasumu lamented the non-challant attitude of residents in complying with the state government's directive on the need to get registered for several purposes.

He said: "The card is a form of giving you a unique identification number, of identifying you as a bonafide resident of Lagos state. So, we need the card for security reasons, for easy access to government services.

"We have many facilities being offered by the state government, which are meant for the people, particularly residents."

