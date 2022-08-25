Nigeria: 1 Stoned to Death, 10 Injured As Traditionalists, Other Worshipers Clash in Lagos

One person was killed at Oko-Oba area of Lagos State on Tuesday when some traditional 'Oro' worshipers and some faithful of another doctrine clashed.

Ten persons were seriously injured in the clash.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

Hundeyin stated that a female cleric was among 10 persons that were arrested at the scene over alleged disturbance of public peace and for murder.

He explained that police at Oko-Oba Division got a distress call on Tuesday indicating that a place of worship was about to be set ablaze by a group of people.

He stated that on getting to the worship centre at Oko-Oba, the traditionalists were said to be performing a ritual where the other faithful were saying their prayers.

"The traditionalists instructed the other faithful to stop their prayers. As a result, pandemonium ensued.

"Consequently, one of the traditionalists, aged 25 years, was allegedly stoned to death.

"The corpse was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy, while the female cleric, aged 50 and nine other faithful were arrested.

"The clash sadly resulted in the death of one person.

"It is clearly a murder case. Henceforth, what is important is how do we ensure religious tolerance in similar cases," Hundeyin stated.

He assured that investigation into the incident was in progress. (NAN)