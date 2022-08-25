Nigeria: Have You Replaced JJC? Fans Question Funke Akindele Over 45th Birthday Dance Video With Another Man

25 August 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Fans have questioned Nollywood Actress and Lagos state deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Funke Akindele for featuring another man that's not her husband in her 45th birthday dance video.

Funke Akindele celebrated her 45th birthday on Wednesday and her estranged husband, JJC Skillz surprised many with his sweet birthday message to the mother of his twin boys on Wednesday but was, however, absent from the birthday party.

However, Funke shared a creative video of herself featuring popular Instagram influencer known as Tom who has also featured several celebrities like RMD and others in dance skits.

Fans didn't find it funny as many trooped into her comment section to question her.

One Favour asked "who is this man again? Have you quickly replaced JJC?"

One Ajibade Babs wrote, "That man behind you should be your husband, your backbone, the crown of your head, your soul mate, and all in all, let's stop looking for perfect men or women, and let's exercise love and forgiveness in our marriage as long as the violence is not included."

One Tasha wrote "Our incoming deputy Governor, please clarify who this man is abeg"

One Emma wrote "when I first saw the video, I thought it was her husband at first, till I looked well and saw it was another man. It is well o"

