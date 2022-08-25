Nigeria: CAF WAFU B Champions League - Bayelsa Queens Held By Ampem Darkoa

25 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwaferanmi Omoniyi

One win and one draw means Bayelsa Queens are one win away from qualification

Bayelsa Queens are one win away from qualifying for the 2022 CAF Women's Champions League having taken four points from their first two games with the last one slated for the weekend.

Nigeria's representative at the ongoing WAFU B Women's CAF Champions League continued their impressive campaign following a goalless draw with Ghanaian clubside, Ampem Darkoa, in their second group stage game on Wednesday, 24th August, at the Yamoussoukro Stadium, Cote d'Ivoire.

It was a top group encounter after both sides had recorded a victory in their respective first games.

After the drawn encounter, Bayelsa Queens maintain the top spot following the goal difference they have over Ampem Darkoa. The Nigerian side had earlier trounced their Togolese side, Athleta 5-1 to stay first on the log over Ampem who defeated Burkina Faso's USFA 3-0.

Both sides showed excellent performances during the game despite misplaced chances from both sides.

As it stands, Bayelsa Queens and Ampem Darkoa both have four points occupying the first and second position respectively.

Elsewhere, Burkina Faso's USFA defeated Athleta Football Club 5-1 to clinch the third spot.

Bayelsa Queens final group stage game is against USFA scheduled for Saturday, 27th August. The winner of the group qualifies for the second phase to be hosted in Morocco in September.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X