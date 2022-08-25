Ghana: Galaxies Return Home Today

25 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's Black Galaxies will arrive today from Austria after their friendly tie with the Qatari national team, the Maroons.

The locally-assembled Ghanaian side lost 2-1 to the 2022 World Cup hosts, after putting up an inspiring performance.

The Galaxies went down by two goals in the opening half and pulled one back after the recess through hit-man Afriyie Barnieh.

Tuesday's game was a good test for the Ghanaians who will take on their Nigerian counterparts in the first leg final qualifier of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Winner of the two-legged tie would qualify for the CHAN tournament to be hosted by Algeria, next year.

Ghana has missed out on the last three championships.

