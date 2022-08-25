Ghana: Weightlifters Storm Gym Tomorrow for Trials

25 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

Weightlifters will take charge of the heavy metals tomorrow morning as the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) stages a special trial competition at the Accra Sports Stadium to prepare them for the onerous challenges ahead.

Billed to be thrilling as usual, the event will feature talented junior and senior lifters.

Chief weightlifting coach Michael Abostie, told the Times Sports yesterday that the trials is part of preparations towards a competition in Cairo, Egypt, as well as the France 2024 Olympic qualifiers.

The Cairo competition is expected to roar off from October 26 to November 4, this year and would have athletes compete in a total of 20 weight categories (10 for men and 10 for women) - in snatch and clean and jerk lifts.

The men categories include 55 kg, 61 kg, 67 kg, 73 kg, 81 kg, 89 kg, 96 kg, 102 kg, 109 kg and +109 kg.

Female lifters will take a crack at 45 kg, 49 kg, 55 kg, 59 kg, 64 kg, 71 kg, 76 kg, 81 kg, 87 kg and +87 kg.

Coach Abotsie believes tomorrow's trials would give him a fair idea about the state of readiness of his 'weight carriers' ahead of strenuous impending events.

"We have been training vigorously for a similar championship in Morocco next month which has been cancelled. So, we're now turning attention on Cairo from which we shift focus to the Olympic qualifiers in December," he stated.

The national coach was confident that the various competitions would shape up the lifters put them in fine fettle ahead of the Accra 2023 African Games.

"My target is to put together a formidably winning team - and I know we shall get there."

Tomorrow's test is expected to start at 9.am to 1.pm.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X