Ghana: Winner Takes All Governance Structure Not Sustainable - Senyo Hosi

opinion

Senyo Hosi, former Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, has cautioned that the winner takes all governance structure is not sustainable to meet the hopes and aspirations of the citizenry.

"I do not think we have a governance system that optimises the hopes and aspirations of the citizenry because our current structure where we have a winner takes all system is not sustainable," he stressed.

Mr Hosi proposed a new form of democracy where the loser would also be part of inclusive governance than an adversary politicking environment since the country was developing and rushing for citizens to crash does not help progress, growth and development.

He stated that the cedi's recent fall is not benefitting those in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which was a major source of concern that needed urgent national attention for the country to thrive adding that "the country must thrive, I do not think our kind of governance really works but breeds more corruption and eliminates your ability to achieve sustainable socioeconomic development."

Mr Hosi called for institutional-driven democracy that had more professionals at the helm of affairs towards sustainable operation so as when a party wins and all the Chief Executive Officers of State Owned Enterprises were taken out it would create problems and contended that the 1992 Constitution needed review.

"It is not a matter of debate, what we have to do now is to find a way to diffuse the power and not have it so much concentrated in the president so I am not enthused about the country's 30-year-old governance structure because the current presidential and parliamentary system being practiced with its change in the governments has not yielded real results which is indicative time for reforms is ripe," he bemoaned.

Mr Hosi, who was vocal in criticising successive governments' policies, programmes and social interventions, maintained that Ghanaians had not benefitted well enough since the inception of the Fourth Republic.