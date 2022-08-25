Ghana: 200 Women Schooled On Contaminated Drinking Water

Atebubu — A total of 200 women in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality were on Monday trained on indigenous techniques of treating contaminated water for drinking, at Atebubu in the Bono East Region.

The project was aimed at contributing to the reduction of waterborne diseases among rural communities in the Atebubu -Amantin municipality, for the socio-economic development of the area.

It was conducted by Global Youth Innovation Center (GYIC) an NGO with focus on youth empowerment through leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship, with funding support from the Global Green Grants fund.

The Atebubu - Amantin Municipal Health Promotion Officer, Ghana Health Service (GHS), Obed Dabie, said residents of the area have experienced an acute water shortage which had forced them to resort to unsafe water sources.

Mr Dabie noted that although Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) six advocated for available and sustainable water for all, residents especially children and women spend several hours to search for water.

"The unhygienic nature of the various sources of water exposed the people to typhoid fever, cholera, dysentery among other related illnesses. Children and women are the most affected," he stated.

The Health Promotion Officer said studies showed that 75 per cent of households in Ghana drunk water that was contaminated with faecal matter, and 11 per cent of the population still drunk from unsafe sources.

Mr Dabie added that four per cent of households treated water suitably before drinking and 93 per cent of the households did not treat water at all.

He lauded the vision of GYIC to ensure a happy world where all young persons were inspired and empowered to realise their human rights and dignity, for a brighter future.

The Health Promotion Officer implored GYIC to continue to enlighten the youth to actively participate in governance, and fair distribution of resources and opportunities, where young persons are recognised as key stakeholders.

Mr Abdul Bashiru, the Assembly Member for Nwowam Electoral Area, thanked GYIC and funders for training residents to use charcoal, tissue and sand among other local materials, to treat contaminated water for drinking.

The Assembly Member was optimistic the extension of the initiative to other communities in the Bono East region would help reduce the burden of water related diseases in the enclave.