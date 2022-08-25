Ghana: Nick Danso Adjei Wins 'Entrepreneur of the Year' At Shippers Awards

The Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd (Ghana Link), Mr Nick Danso Adjei, has been adjudged the "Entrepreneur of the Year" at the fifth edition of the Ghana Shippers Awards held last week Friday in Accra.

The award is in recognition of his exemplary and visionary leadership to leverage technology to automate the processes to facilitate trade and increase revenue for national development successfully leading his team at Ghana Link to steer the implementation of the trade facilitation tool, the Integrated Customs Management Systems ICUMS in Ghana.

This is the second time that the Executive Chairman of Ghana Link has won a topmost award at the Ghana Shippers Awards.

Mr Adjei in an interview thanked the organisers of the award for the recognition and pledged to do more for the industry.

"I want to thank God for this award and recognition given me and this I must say is something that gives me the urge to work even more hard with my team at Ghana Link and Nick Scan. I am even more grateful to the trading community especially, GRA Customs Division, GPHA, importers and exporters, freight forwarders, shipping lines, MPS, MMDAs and all other agencies who in one way or the other have contributed to our success," he said.

Ghana Link he said was committed to improving the processes of the system to make it even more robust to help the Customs Division of the GRA to rake in more revenue for the nation's development.

"Today the job we have done in Ghana with the help of our stakeholders is one that has been seen in the sub-region and because of that, Gambia has called on Ghana Link Network Services Ltd to come and deploy the ICUMS system in the country which should reduce the turnaround time at the port and increase the revenues generated at their ports of entry," he said.

Under the leadership of Mr DansoAdjei Ghana Link has begun to deploy the phase two of the ICUMS like the E-Auction for the Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division and Domestic Tax Division) which aims to help the auctioning processes to be transparent and smooth, also the company is expected to work with the authorities at the KotokaInternational Airport to deploy the Airport Passenger Information Systems also known as the APIS.