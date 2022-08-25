Ghana: Abeiku Jackson Grabs Gold, Silver Medals At Cana Senior African Swimming Championships

25 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's number one male swimmer Abeiku Jackson has again stood tall on the medal podium at a major international meeting.

Jackson swam brilliantly to win a gold medal for Ghana in the final of the Men's 100 metres butterfly with a time of 53.89 seconds.

The Ghanaian has become a crowd puller following his exploits over the years in the pool since his early teens and is a big attraction at the ongoing XV African Swimming and Open Water Championship in Tunisia.

The 22-year-old also swam a time of 24.08 seconds for silver as he narrowly missed out on another gold medal in the Men's 50 metres butterfly.

His gold winning performance was clearly appreciated by the crowd as he drew loud cheers at the finish and a standing ovation.

Jackson, who is the captain of Ghana's swimming team, was also an outside medal prospect at the recently ended 2022 Commonwealth Games, but missed out on a medal at the final.

The CANA Senior African Swimming Championships which brings together the finest swimmers on the continent ends today.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) has sent a congratulatory message to Jackson in Tunis for bringing honour to the nation.

