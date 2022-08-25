Ghana: GOC Mourns With Family of Late Paul Atchoe ... Burial Slated for September 17

The Governing Board of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) led by President Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, at the weekend visited the family of the late 1st Vice President of the GOC/Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), Mr Paul Kodjoe Atchoe, to mourn with them.

Mr Nunoo Mensah expressed the regrets of the entire Olympic movement in Ghana, the board and the sports fraternity to the family for the loss, stating that Ghana sports had missed an enormous luminary.

The late Paul Atchoe, who passed on July 20, last month, was also President of the Ghana Volleyball Federation (GVF).

"He was a man of vision and courage who dedicated himself to building bridges for the betterment of our organisation. In this and so many other ways, he touched the lives of all of us.

"The entire Membership of GOC/CGF shares with the bereaved family the feelings of great loss and grief at this moment of deep sorrow," Mr Nunoo Mensah told the family.

"The legacies he left behind will perpetually be remembered. There is no way we would have discussions on volleyball without mentioning his name."

He said the GOC doors were open to the family anytime, "as we put heads together to stage a befitting funeral for our brother."

The spokesperson for the Atchoe Family, Mr George Melomey, expressed their profound gratitude to the GOC delegation for their solidarity.

"On behalf of the family, we're grateful for mourning with us on this difficult moment. It's our prayers that my brother is forgiven by all, if he ever offended anybody when he was alive," he said, adding that the late GOC First Vice President would be laid to rest on Saturday, September 17 at the Osu Cemetery in Accra.

The GOC presented packs of Verna mineral water to the Atchoe family.

Others present include Frederick Otu (President Ghana Taekwondo Federation, GOC 1st Vice), Jerry Ahmed Shaib (President, Weightlifting, GOC deputy SG), Albert K. Frimpong (President WBSC Africa, GOC Board member), Isaac Aboagye Duah (President Tennis, Deputy Treasurer), Michael Ntow Ayeh (GES PE Director, Board Member GOC) and Mrs Delphina Quaye (President Ghana Swimming/GOC Board member).

The rest are Rev Eddie Neequaye (President Netball, GOC Board Member), Michael Aggrey, (President of Golf, GOC Board Member) and Emmanuel Asare, (President Cricket, GOC Board Member).