Ghana: Ofosu Ampofo Announces Re-Election Bid

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced his decision to seek re-election during the party's upcoming National Delegates Congress.

He touted that the party had become more attractive under his leadership hence should be given another mandate to lead the NDC to recapture power in 2024 and likened himself to the biblical Jesus Christ when he was asked by the disciples whether he was the messiah.

"The delegates must look no further than Ofosu Ampofo as I am prepared to take the NDC to the Promised Land because you do not change the team that turned around the fortunes of the party after it suffered a humiliating defeat in 2016 and I liken myself to Christ when he was asked by the disciples if he is the Messiah.

"Jesus said to them, the blind see, the lame walk, the deaf hear, what more do you want to see? I am the National Chairman of NDC and the party was in disarray due to our humiliating defeat in 2016 since it was not attractive at the time but I played key role together with my team to turn the around fortunes of the party during the 2020 elections," Mr Ampofo noted.

According to him, under his leadership the nation had a hung Parliament, Speaker from his party which had never happened before and insisted that he was the messiah in the NDC and delegates should count on him to take them to recapture power in 2024.

Mr Ampofo pointed out that but for the use of state-sponsored security personnel, the NDC would have won more parliamentary seats in the 2020 elections including Techiman South, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Zabzugu, Essikado-Ketan amongst others and revealed that the party was experiencing revolution and transformation under his watch.

"I have what it takes to bring the NDC back to power again however, I believe together with my team also managed to snatch seats that have never been won by the party in a long time including Tema East, Ayensuano amongst others which demonstrates our competence and I am hopeful members, supporters, sympathisers, faithful and well-wishers of the party to renew my mandate to serve for another four-year term," he appealed.