Ghana: 6,498 Kilometres of Roads Awarded On Contract in Ashanti Region Minister

A total of 336 road contracts, spanning 6,498.5 kilometres have been awarded by the government in the Ashanti Region since 2017, the Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, has disclosed.

Out of this, 1 515.06kilometres had been completed and handed over with the remaining at different stages of completion.

Taking his turn at the bi-weekly Minister's Briefing organised by the Ministry of Information in Accra yesterday, he said as part of the government's commitment to improving road network across the country, the Ashanti Region was not left out.

He said the number of kilometres constructed so far was more than double the figure of 503.44 kilometres of road constructed in the region under the erstwhile administration.

"Since 2017, the region has seen 336 separate road contracts with the total length of 6,498.75km. Out of this, 1,515.06km have been completed. Department of Urban Roads has awarded 64 contracts.

"When you come to the Ghana Highway Authority, they have also awarded 69 contracts and then Feeder Roads has the largest which is about 203 contracts, all summing up to the figure of 336," he explained.

Mr Osei-Mensah said the construction of the roads in addition to the numerous developmental projects in the region were intended to boost socio-economic activities in the region in particular and the whole country as well.

He said works on the four-tier Suame interchange was set to commence soon and this would be in addition to a number of interchanges in the region.

He said parliament had already approved the loan facility of €140million for the project and work would begin soon.

Mr Osei-Mensah noted that the interchange when completed would ensure the free flow of traffic and reduce travelling time within the area and adjoining towns.

Touching on what he referred to as legacy project in the Ashanti Region by the Akufo-Addo government, he said the development of the Kejetia /Central Market Project, Phase II would aid in resolving the heavy congestion created by the phase I.

He explained that the seeming delay in the construction, was as a result of several setbacks suffered in moving traders to make way for the redevelopment.

However, he said the necessary engagements were done paving way for work to begin.

The minister assured that the contractors were working around the clock to make sure the project was completed according to schedule.

Mr Osei-Mensah used the occasion to reiterate the fact that no health project in the region had been abandoned.

Instead, he said the government previously audited all health infrastructures in the country and had mobilised contractors to go to site to complete health projects that were not completed by the erstwhile administration.

He assured that the government would put in place the right measures to make sure the region got its share of health infrastructure to complement the already existing ones.