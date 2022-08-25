Ghana: Manual for Assemblies to Deepen Accountability in Local Govt Service Developed

A new Records Management Manual to help deepen probity, transparency and accountability and help transform local governance in the country has been developed by the Local Government Service.

It was developed with the support of the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) to guide the establishment of a records management unit at the Assemblies and develop an effective and efficient system for the control of records.

The manual will thus enhance local service delivery by helping provide the needed day-to-day activities thrive on rule of law, good governance, probity, transparency, and accountable service delivery, a key component of record management system.

This was revealed in a speech read on behalf of Dr Ato Arthur, the Head of the Local Government Service at the opening of a management workshop for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

He indicated that success of the Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in their day-to-day activities thrived on rule of law, good governance, probity, transparency, and accountable service delivery, a key component of which was an effective and efficient record management system.

According to Dr Arthur, the manual was a game changer to change the status quo of records management and address the challenges because the value of records had appreciated with passage of Right to Information Act which MMDAs should support and assist transformation of records management regime.

"As a public service institution, the quality of the services we provide to our clients largely depends on how well we manage and provide information for effective and efficient decision-makingand since passage of Right to Information Act, 2019 (ACT 989), it has become expensive to have disorganised records management system.

"This is in tandem with the role of MMDAs in the governance system and the Records Management Units, aside from maintaining sound record-keeping, will provide training for records management staff, work towards inter-unit collaboration and enhance effective and efficient staff to help maintain their quality and relevance," Dr Arthur stated.

James Mensah, Chief Director of the Service, reiterated the government's commitment, dedication and determination to digitising various sectors of the economy and was confident the manual would facilitate transition within the Service.