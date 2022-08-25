Ghana: Heavy Rains Cut Off Communities in Wa West District

25 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lydia Darlington Fordjour

Wa — A 12-hour downpour Monday evening and Tuesday morning has cut off some communities in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region from the district's capital, Wechiau and the regional capital Wa.

The rain washed away some feeder roads and submerged small bridges constructed over culverts to link major communities after creating floods in the middle of the road.

Some other bridges such as the Tanvaare-Beleufili, Piisi-Nakor, Lassia-Bakpeteng and Kulkpong-Dakor bridges, had been submerged in the flood, leaving residents with no option than to stay home.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times at Wa about the situation, the Assembly Member for the Tanvaare Electoral Area, Mr Yussif Gizuure, said the incident had restricted movement of residents as the water levels at the affected areas were still high.

He explained that some of them were, for instance, supposed to go to Wechiau for their Ghana Card registration and other individual engagements but were scared to ply the road due to the floods.

"As it stands now, big vehicles and trucks cannot ply any of the affected roads; tricycles and motor bikes can however maneuvere their way through, even though it is not advisable," he said.

Mr Gizuure mentioned that communities like Laasia-Tuolu, Yizieri, Bankpama and Vieri had been completely cut off by the perennial problem and called on government to help find a lasting solution to the flooding issue.

"We are fortunate that schools are on vacation and the children are home, other than that they would have been forced to stay out of school but we are hoping there will not be another rain this week to prevent disasters," he said.

He was, however, confident that if the roads in the district was put on budget by the government and worked on, the flooding would reduce.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X