Ghana: Kpone Chiefs Receive Homowo Gifts

25 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ken Afedzi

Kpone — The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey in conjunction with the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) yesterday presented assorted food items to the Chiefs and people of Kpone to support them in the celebration of the annual Homowo festival.

The items presented were crates of non-alcoholic beverages, crates of beer, bags of maize, bags of palm fruits, gallons of cooking oil, cartons of bottled water, boxes of schnapps and castle bridge drink and an undisclosed amount of money.

The items were distributed among 10 clans in Kpone while the Traditional council and the elders also received theirs.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times after the presentation, Chief Executive of KKMA, Samuel Okoe Amanquah underscored the importance of festivals which offerred the opportunity to foster good relationships between the assembly, the chiefs and the people.

He called on the Chiefs and people of Kpone to celebrate the festival in peace and moderation to prevent any untoward happenings, but rather use it as a period for self introspection and reflection on the development of the municipality.

Mr. Okoe Amanquah assured the people of the government's commitment to addressing the acute water and road network challenges bedeviling the municipality as construction works on some roads had begun.

Secretary to the Kpone Traditional Council, Nii Ofosu Oblie, who received the donation on behalf of the people, highlighted the water shortage and bad road networks in the municipality which Mr. Okoe Amanquah explained steps were being taken to address the overall development challenges in the area.

He expressed gratitude to the government, the regional minister and the assembly for the gesture, saying "we are very grateful to the government for recognising the need to support Kpone in the celebration."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X