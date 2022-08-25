Ghana: Kpone Chiefs Receive Homowo Gifts

Kpone — The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey in conjunction with the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) yesterday presented assorted food items to the Chiefs and people of Kpone to support them in the celebration of the annual Homowo festival.

The items presented were crates of non-alcoholic beverages, crates of beer, bags of maize, bags of palm fruits, gallons of cooking oil, cartons of bottled water, boxes of schnapps and castle bridge drink and an undisclosed amount of money.

The items were distributed among 10 clans in Kpone while the Traditional council and the elders also received theirs.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times after the presentation, Chief Executive of KKMA, Samuel Okoe Amanquah underscored the importance of festivals which offerred the opportunity to foster good relationships between the assembly, the chiefs and the people.

He called on the Chiefs and people of Kpone to celebrate the festival in peace and moderation to prevent any untoward happenings, but rather use it as a period for self introspection and reflection on the development of the municipality.

Mr. Okoe Amanquah assured the people of the government's commitment to addressing the acute water and road network challenges bedeviling the municipality as construction works on some roads had begun.

Secretary to the Kpone Traditional Council, Nii Ofosu Oblie, who received the donation on behalf of the people, highlighted the water shortage and bad road networks in the municipality which Mr. Okoe Amanquah explained steps were being taken to address the overall development challenges in the area.

He expressed gratitude to the government, the regional minister and the assembly for the gesture, saying "we are very grateful to the government for recognising the need to support Kpone in the celebration."