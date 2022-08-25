Liberia: Weah Cartel Risks More Sanctions, If...

Washington, DC — What court, Liberian or American courts? Nathaniel McGill is wasting his own time. An irrelevant McGill is seeking relevancy at the expense of, not the Americans, but his partner in crime, George Weah.

If Weah doesn't fire McGill and other members of the Weah Cartel, Weah too will go down with them and many more names will follow including his moneyman, Samuel Tweah at Finance.

The evidence McGill wants to see is with the US government and not with Weah.

McGill is on record for saying he has stolen government money but said that he kept or keeps the the stolen money in Liberia. Case close.

Well, let him tell the Liberian people how much money he has stolen, how he stole the money and what he did with the money.

McGill refused to talk about how he recruited former rebel generals, the cars given to the rebels to terrorize government perceived enemies the 4 govt. auditors that were killed, Matthew Innis and others, cars and money given to the former rebels when they raided Henry Costa's radio station.

And what McGill fails to understand is that some of the people doing the dirty deeds for him and the Weah Cartel are probably " double agents" also on the payroll of US Intelligence Agencies.

McGill, his boss George Weah and everyone in government or in Liberia for that matter are monitored constantly by American Intelligence, from their phone conversations, text messages, emails, Internet transactions to banking transactions anywhere in the world.

So let McGill keep asking for evidence for his crimes but he is asking George Weah who is the wrong person. Ask the Americans, "stupay."

The US Ambassador told President Weah over the weekend that Washington, DC is not happy with his suspension of the three criminals. He needs to fire them but Weah is afraid they may not want to go down by themselves. Weah is thus caught between a rock and a hard place. Thus, his own downfall is on the line. Did Weah sing his "Liar Man" song to the US Ambassador?

But who adviced McGill to write that self-incriminating or confession letter? This guy is dumb like hell. This letter will be used against him when he is confronted with the evidence of his crimes. Thank God it is not the Liberian people that are sanctioning him and others.

It is over for McGill, Tweahgbay, Cephas and eventually Samuel Tweah, George Weah and others. More names will follow including some members of the rubber-stamped, corrupt Legislature. Elections have consequences and 2023 is loading.

Carpe diem from US Ambassador McCartney to Joseph Boikai, Alex Cummings, Tiawon Gongloe and the sleeping Opposition in Liberia--UNITE. Just a thought and not a sermon.