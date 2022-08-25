Liberia: CPP Regains Momentum

The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) has regained greater momentum with renewed zeal by thousands of partisans of the Liberty Party (LP) and the Alternative National Congress (ANC) committing to a pronounced 'Liberation struggle' to make Mr. George Weah a one-term President of Liberia.

The unveiling ceremony of the revised CPP Framework Document (FD), on Tuesday, August 23, at the Liberty Party's headquarters on 19th Street in Sinkor was characterized by cultural dance, and statements of support and solidarity by several opposition parties and politicians to the cause of the CPP to vote out President Weah's corrupt regime in 2023.

Special high power Executive delegations of the United People's Party (UPP) and the People's Liberation Party (PLP) who attended the ceremony, pledged solidarities and pleaded with other opposition political parties and Liberians to join rank with the CPP to redeem Liberia from the claws of President Weah and his gang of thieves.

UPP Secretary General, Mr. Simeon Kidka, said Liberia, one of Africa's oldest nations, due to years of bad governance, is seriously suffering infrastructural deficit, compared with other West African Countries, including Ghana, Ivory Coast and Nigeria that are making significant advances.

PLP Vice Chairman Orlando Saah Fallah viewed the CPP as significant, which he said must be supported and embraced by all well-meaning opposition parties and politicians as the most viable option for Liberians to get raid of President Weah, whom he described as the greatest tragedy that has ever befallen Liberia, by his election as President.

The 23-page CPP Framework Document endorsed the ANC Political Leader, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, as its Standard Bearer in the 2023 General and Presidential Elections, and Mr. Musa H. Bility as its new Chairman.

Receiving the CPP revised Framework Document for onward transmission to its Standard Bearer, Mr. Bility spoke of the renewed zeal and commitment of Liberty Party partisans to the ideals and goals of the Collaborating Political Parties to elect Mr. Alexander B. Cummings as the next President of Liberia in the 2023 elections.

Mr. Bility described the CPP as a liberation struggle, determined to emancipate Liberia from years of brokenness, divisiveness, and create a conducive business environment for prosperity to reign and better the lives of all Liberians.

Mr. Bility expressed implicit confidence in Mr. Cummings' integrity and capabilities to restore Liberia's lost credibility, resuscitate the economy, unify the country and get Liberians back to work again.

"The CPP has space and accommodation for all Liberians, opposition parties and politicians, who are desirous of making Liberia a peaceful and prosperous nation, where all Liberians, irrespective of creed and status will enjoy equal rights under the law," Bility said.

In accepting the CPP endorsement as its Standard Bearer, Mr. Cummings expressed gratitude to the executive and partisans of the Collaborating Political Parties for the confidence reposed in him to be the CPP forerunner against President Weah in the 2023 general elections.

Mr. Cummings reaffirmed his commitment to working harder and rallying other opposition political parties and politicians to join rank in liberating the country from the corrupt regime of President Weah.

He assured Liberians of the CPP's commitment to genuine real change, corrupt free society, and working with all Liberians, irrespective of political and religious affiliation, to create a nation, that will better the lives of all Liberians.

Several other executive members of the two constituents' parties made special remarks of commitment to the cause of the CPP, amidst cheers and jubilation by thousands of partisans, supporters and sympathizers who braved the rain to attend the program.