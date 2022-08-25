Liberia: Senate Probes Karnley's Credentials

The Liberian Senate Standing Committee on Transport has resolved to probe the credentials placed on the Executive Mansion website following President George M. Weah's nomination of Mr. Darlington Karnley, as Managing Director-designate of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA).

The senate's decision is based on Mr. Karnley's response during confirmation hearing that he has no knowledge of the credentials posted on the Executive Mansion Website.

However, he told the committee to question him based on credentials he submitted to the body, noting that he does not work with the Executive Mansion.

The LAA managing director-designate submitted to the Senate a totally different credential than the one on the Executive Mansion Website.

According to him, he previously worked as General Manager for Z Praise Logistics in Philadelphia, USA, where he was involved in the maximized operation, excellently monitoring personnel on management principles widely.

Nominee Karnley promised that if confirmed, he will deliver business strategy and develop systems and procedures to improve operational quality and teamwork at the LAA.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Committee, Gbarpolu County Senator Daniel Flomo Naathan, concluded the hearing by indicating that the Committee will conduct an investigation based on inconsistencies in Mr. Karnley's credentials placed on the Executive Mansion Website and the hard copy he presented, before a report is submitted to the full Plenary of the Senate for subsequent actions.

On May 4, 2022, President Weah nominated Mr. Karnley as Managing Director-designate, of the Liberia Airport Authority, subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate, but there has been public outcry over the nominee's qualification for the top job, with many saying he lacks the professional requirements and experience to occupy the post.