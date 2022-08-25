Liberia: 2 Died of Electrocution in Nimba

Nimba County — Two persons have been electrocuted in Ganta and Sanniquellie, respectively in Nimba county, while allegedly attempting to steal power.

The first victim, the late Zayzay Dennis, had just moved to Royal Community in Ganta with his family from Monrovia, and that within three days, went to illegally connect his home to a high tension pole of a private company, Jungle Energy Power ( JEP) when he met his untimely death.

Jungle Energy Power is a Liberian-owned company that distributes electricity across rural Liberia from neighboring Ivory Coast under the West African Power Pool, which provides electricity to Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Eyewitness told this paper that the late 24-year-old Zayzay Dennis, who was brought to Ganta, Nimba county to take of care a land, had gone to steal electricity when he died instantly.

The second victim, 35-year-old Joseph Sheriff, was a Guinean national identified as a criminal that lived around 64-65 community, an area said to be a hideout for hardcore criminals in Sanniquellie, the administrative capital.

He was found dead in front of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunication County Office in Sanniquellie, where he had gone to allegedly steal cable wires belonging to Jungle Energy Power (JEP).

Both men died from electrocution on Saturday night, 19 August in Ganta and Sanniquellie cities, respectively.

The body of the late Joseph Sheriff is yet to be laid to rest, as it decomposes and pollutes the community, causing residents to leave their homes.

The death of both men brings to four, the number of people, who have reportedly been electrocuted from power distributed by Jungle Energy Power.

Last year, two persons including an employee of the company died instantly, while working on an electric pole belonging to ArcelorMittal in Yekepa, Nimba county. An employee of a businessman Sam Kollie in Ganta also died of electrocution.

JEP communication director Bob Marshall Dolo, revealed that some business owners, including community dwellers continue to be involved in power thefts in Ganta.

Mr. Dolo said the company continues to provide public education on community radio stations about the danger associated with power theft, but the campaign seems to fall on deaf ears, as the illegal practice persists. He lamented that JEP continues to lose revenue from power theft. Editing by Jonathan Browne