Liberia: Cummings Assures Liberians of a United Opposition

Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader and head of the relaunched Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings has assured Liberians of a united opposition prepared to unseat President George Manneh Weah in 2023.

Liberia is heading for a presidential and legislative election due in 2023, and incumbent President George Manneh and his ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) are seeking a second six-year term against a divided opposition.

Initially made up of four leading opposition political parties, the CPP has now degraded to one party, the ANC, and a faction of the Liberty Party which is loyal to embattled Chairman Musa Bility after the Supreme Court heard a prolonged internal dispute.

During the CPP's relaunch at LP headquarters in Sinkor Tuesday, 23 August 2022, Cummings described the move as an adherence to the quest of the Liberian people for a united opposition.

He said they are open to other political parties to join in order to have a vibrant and united opposition.

"You wanted a united opposition, and today with the Liberty Party (LP), Alternative National Congress (ANC) and together with other parties that will join us, we will work every day to deliver a united opposition," Mr. Cummings said when he was presented the new CPP document.

He stated that they will work to make President Weah and his entire failed CDC government a one-term government.

He expressed gratitude to supporters of both the LP, ANC, and other political parties that graced the relaunch of the CPP.

"Thank you for coming and thank you for believing in Liberia, and believing in the CPP," said Mr. Cummings.

"Together we will change Liberia because we are presenting this document to you, you the Liberian people here present today. You have scrambled, you wanted us to stay together," he stated.

The ANC and LP on Tuesday, 23 August relaunched the CPP after amending the previous CPP document.

The chairman of the relaunched CPP is the embattled LP chairman Musa Hassan Bility.

The relaunch of the CPP in Sinkor brought together scores of partisans of the LP, ANC and other high-profile guests.

Partisans chanted during the ceremony that "Liberia deserves better; Liberians deserve better; CPP stronger together; and Real change, change is coming."

Mr. Cummings re-echoed the chants, saying Liberia and Liberians deserve better.

He suggested that no more must a Liberian go to bed hungry, nor should people be allowed to steal from the state.

Cummings said the CPP is a party of a group of Liberians who want to work together to change the country so that every Liberian child can have the opportunity to be whatever they want.

He said their quest is also to stop the sexual and gender-based violence in the country and to improve and build the infrastructure of Liberia.

"Finally, the document I have received from the Chairman is for the Liberian people and I am presenting it back to you the Liberian people in this symbolic manner," said Mr. Cummings.

"Let me say this, although the ANC and Liberty Party signed this document today, this document is written in a way that it is welcoming to other political parties," he noted.

For his party, the chairman of LP and CPP, Musa Hassan Bility, said the newly relaunched CPP is a symbol of unity and peace.

Together, he said, they have decided to uphold the aspiration of the Liberian people to restore back their dignity.

"We have entrusted a ship in the hands of Mr. Cummings to lead us," said Mr. Bility.