Gambia: Colley Foundation Extends Magnanimity to Kombo South Flood Victims

Colley Foundation for Social and Environmental Justice, a Non-Governmental Organisation on Monday extended magnanimity to flood victims in Kombo South with the donation of 20 bags of basmati rice worth 23,000 dalasis.

The foundation is committed to fighting negative vices hindering environmental and social wellbeing.

Bubacarr F.M. Colley, founder of the organisation, reminded of the popular slogan that 'it is not about what your country can do for you, but what one can do for your country'.

He paid glowing tribute to the people in the area for the manifestation during the last parliamentary elections, adding that he is also doing his little best to return and thanked them for their loyalty.

"As a good citizen one should always help," he noted.

Colley attributed the recent suffering of the people to poor road constructions and bad state of the drainage systems, further calling on Government to play its role in putting up good mechanisms to provide good roads and other facilities.

Mama Silver, a victim, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the gesture, saying with the assistance, she will now be in a position to buy rice and pay for her child's study fee.

Kalifa Sanno, another victim, thanked donors for the support.

Established six months ago, Colley Foundation has embarked on numerous initiatives which include, cleaning exercise and other environmentally related projects.

Banjul North NAM calls for collective efforts to keep city 'conducive'

Sare Gubu Basirou youth offers free medical services to over 400 people