Gambia U-20 Team Goes to Camp Ahead of Wafu Championship

The Gambia National Under-20 team went to camp on Monday ahead of the beginning of their WAFU championship title defence in Mauritania.
Abdoulie Bojang's charges are currently camped at the home of Gambian football (the National Technical Training Center in Yundum.)
The tournament, which will also serve as the qualifiers for the Total Energies African U-20 Cup of Nations will be held from Sunday 28th August to Sunday 11th September 2022 in Nouakchott, Mauritania.
The players currently at camp are:
Goalkeepers are:
Pa Ebou Dampha Waa Banjul FC
Ebrima Jaiteh Falcons FC
Youkassee Sanyang Elite United
The defenders are:
Moses Jarju Fortune FC
Alagie Saine Falcons FC
Dembo Saidykhan Steve Biko FC
Ba Lamin Sowe Waa Banjul
Bakary Jawara Fortune FC
Sainey Sanyang Hawks FC
Fakebba Jammeh Falcons FC
Midfielders are:
Muhammed Bajo Tallinding United
Muhammed Jobe Elite United
Bailo Bah Hawks FC
Harona Rashid Njie Gunjur United
Muhammed Sawaneh Tengueth FC
Modou Salieu Jallow Waa Banjul
Alieu Gibba Real de Banjul
Forwards are:
Adama Bojang Steve Biko
Bernard Sylva Tengueth FC
Ismaila Manneh Steve Biko
Salifu Colley Real de Banjul
Mansour Mbye Banjul United
Abdoulie Baldeh Real de Banjul
Dawda Darboe Gunjur United
Babourcarr Faal CD Paracuell OS
As part of preparations for the forthcoming West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A tournament, the National U-20 team yesterday, Wednesday secured a 2-1 win over a selection of local players during a match played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum.
Haruna Rashid Njie scored the opener for the national side before it was leveled through a converted penalty kick from Cherno Jobe on the brink of half time.
Young Scorpion's Alieu Gibba came off the bench to score the winning goal after a superb lay-off from Mansour Mbye.
Meanwhile, the team underwent mandatory Covid-19 and medical test yesterday and will wrap up their preparation with a local friendly against the National U-23 side today, Thursday, morning at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.
The team is expected to depart Banjul tomorrow, Friday for Mauritania.
The Gambia is in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Liberia, Senegal and Guinea.
The young scorpions will open the defense of their title they won in Senegal two years ago against Cape Verde on 30th August at the Stade Sheikha Boidya at 15:00hrs.
