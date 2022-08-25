Gambia U-20 Team Goes to Camp Ahead of Wafu Championship

The Gambia National Under-20 team went to camp on Monday ahead of the beginning of their WAFU championship title defence in Mauritania.

Abdoulie Bojang's charges are currently camped at the home of Gambian football (the National Technical Training Center in Yundum.)

The tournament, which will also serve as the qualifiers for the Total Energies African U-20 Cup of Nations will be held from Sunday 28th August to Sunday 11th September 2022 in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The players currently at camp are:

Goalkeepers are:

Pa Ebou Dampha Waa Banjul FC

Ebrima Jaiteh Falcons FC

Youkassee Sanyang Elite United

The defenders are:

Moses Jarju Fortune FC

Alagie Saine Falcons FC

Dembo Saidykhan Steve Biko FC

Ba Lamin Sowe Waa Banjul

Bakary Jawara Fortune FC

Sainey Sanyang Hawks FC

Fakebba Jammeh Falcons FC

Midfielders are:

Muhammed Bajo Tallinding United

Muhammed Jobe Elite United

Bailo Bah Hawks FC

Harona Rashid Njie Gunjur United

Muhammed Sawaneh Tengueth FC

Modou Salieu Jallow Waa Banjul

Alieu Gibba Real de Banjul

Forwards are:

Adama Bojang Steve Biko

Bernard Sylva Tengueth FC

Ismaila Manneh Steve Biko

Salifu Colley Real de Banjul

Mansour Mbye Banjul United

Abdoulie Baldeh Real de Banjul

Dawda Darboe Gunjur United

Babourcarr Faal CD Paracuell OS

As part of preparations for the forthcoming West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A tournament, the National U-20 team yesterday, Wednesday secured a 2-1 win over a selection of local players during a match played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum.

Haruna Rashid Njie scored the opener for the national side before it was leveled through a converted penalty kick from Cherno Jobe on the brink of half time.

Young Scorpion's Alieu Gibba came off the bench to score the winning goal after a superb lay-off from Mansour Mbye.

Meanwhile, the team underwent mandatory Covid-19 and medical test yesterday and will wrap up their preparation with a local friendly against the National U-23 side today, Thursday, morning at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The team is expected to depart Banjul tomorrow, Friday for Mauritania.

The Gambia is in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Liberia, Senegal and Guinea.

The young scorpions will open the defense of their title they won in Senegal two years ago against Cape Verde on 30th August at the Stade Sheikha Boidya at 15:00hrs.

