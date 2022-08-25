Gambia: Banjul North Nam Calls for Collective Efforts to Keep City 'Conducive'

Following the recent flash floods that made lives unbearable for many residents of Banjul North, the National Assembly Member for the area, has said that many factors contributed to the recent outburst of nature that left many families homeless.

Modou Lamin B. Bah maintained that it is important for residents and authorities to come together a devise a proper planning of infrastructural development for the city.

"It is very important that we come together to see how well we can protect the city knowing that it is an island and also understanding the amount of structures that are constructed," he said.

On the mechanisms that should be put in place by Local Government Authorities and Physical Planning, Bah suggested the need for the full implementation of whatever permission is given to compound constructors in terms of construction.

"Banjul is 0.5metres above sea level and described such as alarming. If collective measures are not taken in terms of proper planning, Gambians will lose the city of Banjul."

On the Banjul rehabilitation projects which were launched in 2019, the lawmaker observed that it was very important that contracts are given to experts to ensure tax payers' money is not wasted.

However, he showed his dissatisfaction with the project, saying the outcome of the project is not what they expect.

