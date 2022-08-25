Gambia: Agric Minister Praises Partners for Financing Joint Grant Project

The minister for Agriculture Dr. Demba Sabally has strongly paised Global GAFSP, the World Bank and the African Development Bank for financing the joined Agricultural projects with a total of US$56 million grant.

Dr. Sabally's comments come in the wake of the official launch of the two projects recently held at Sir Dawda Kairaba Confrence Centre.

According to Dr. Sabally, these ptojects would be implemented over a period of five years

"I would therefore like to register our profound gratitude to the Global GAFSP, the World Bank and the African Development Bank for partnering with the government of The Gambia to provide the funding for these important projects."

He also stated that the two projects would be implemented in all five administrative regions of the country plus the municipalities of Kanifing and Banjul, covering at least 39 distrcits across the seven regional agricultural directorates.

He said that these are areas with the highest poverty rates and most vulnerable to climate change. Secondly, the project would directly benefit 26,250 households, involving about 210,000 people. The primary target groups are: smallholder farmers, predominantly women, female and male youth from 18 to 35 years old, farmers, entrepreneurs and SMEs engaged in commercialisation and value addition; and schools and school children in pre and primary education.

According to the Agriculture minister, it is expected that 52 percent of direct beneficiaries would be women and 40 percent would be youth.

"I wish to task the projects' implementation teams, in cooperation with the Implementing Partners, under the stewardship of the Central Projects Coordination Unit (CPCU) to work extremely hard to realise the objectives of these projects and on time."

The Agriculture minister further stated that expectations from these two projects are high. "I trust in your capacity and professionalism to deliver and wish to assure you of the support of my Ministry."

He also acknowledged the critical roles the World Bank and the African Development Bank played in the realisation of the two projects.

"I would like to single out the sterling contribution of Mrs Aifa Fatimata Ndoye Niane, the World Bank Task Team Leader for GIRAV and Mr Tabi Karikari, the African Development Bank Task Manager during the proposal and formulation of the GAFSP projects and their teams."

"I wish to also use this opportunity to recognise the exceptional role played by the World Food Programme through its Country Office to assist the country to respond to the GLOBAL GAFSP 5th Call for proposals resulting in the approval and formulation of The Gambia Agriculture and Food Security Project."

"Finally, I wish to congratulate the Gambian farmers, women and youth on the arrival of these two Projects. I encourage you, especially the youth, to take full advantage of what the projects offer to transform your lives and livelihoods."

"To the women folk, I thank you for your unflinching efforts and commitment to ensuring food, nutrition and income security for the country in general."

"I equally thank the Steering Committee and the Coordinating Unit of the Global GAFSP in responding to the country's quest to reduce poverty, improve the livelihoods of its citizens particularly those of vulnerable households."Bottom of Form

