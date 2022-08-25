Gambia: Banjul North Residents Lament Life After July Floods

Residents of Banjul North especially Tobacco Road have lamented difficulties they're currently encountering after last July flash floods that hit the city, displacing many families.

Maimuna Kassama, a resident and flood victim, said since the flood rendered them homeless, many of her relatives relocated to the Kombos.

She added that even the water in the compounds was not hygienic due to contamination, thus making it unhygienic and unfit for human consumption.

Yedel Bah, a mother explained how unfavourable the environment has become for her and children, saying due to the unhygienic nature of the environment, her children find it difficult to play or move around.

Modou Lamin B. Bah, the National Assembly Member for Banjul North, said the recent flash floods has caused a lot of destruction and thus called for urgent assistance.

In a move to remedy potential disease outbreaks, MP Bah informed that he has collaborated with partners in providing healthcare services by opening a mobile clinic for flood victims at their displaced centres.

This, he said, has helped many to access free healthcare services.

Sare Gubu Basirou residents want weekly health facility to standard health centre

Magistrate sends strong warning to law offenders