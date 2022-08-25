Gambia: Pmo Transformed in Ministry of Public Service

The Personnel Management Office (PMO), has now been transformed into Public Service, Administrative Reform, Policy Coordination and Delivery, Ministry according to a Memo seen by The Point.

This is in line with Section 71 (1) of the Constitution of The Gambia. The new ministry will now be in charge with public service, administrative reforms, policy coordination and delivery with Baboucarr O. Joof as the minister.

At the new ministry's last week retreat in Kanilai, Mr. Joof has challenged the Senior Management Team (SMT) under his watch to come out ready and get the new Ministry running.

According to the Memo, this move is part of the ongoing civil service reforms.

"The new ministry would take decisions instead of PMO, while Letter Heads and Stamps of PMO will also change to reflect the new institutional arrangement. It is like the birth of the new ministry being finally formalised," Mr. Joof said at the retreat.

