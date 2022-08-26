Nigeria: Wike/Atiku Feud - Learn From PDP Founding Fathers, Bode George Tells Lamido, Elders

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, yesterday, advised former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, and other elders of the party to learn from the pacifist nature of founding fathers of the party saying "a divided house is a defeated house."

George was reacting to statements credited to Lamido for berating Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over his (Wike's) attitude towards the presidential candidate of the party for the February 25, 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Lamido, also a former Foreign Affairs Minister, described Wike as 'an emperor' who wants things done his way every time.

Citing the roles played by some founding fathers of the PDP, such as Chief Solomon Lar, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Chief Bola Ige (who wrote the constitution of the party), Alhaji Adamu Ciroma, Chief Sunday Awoniyi and others who did not allow personal interests to overshadow the collective interests of the party, George said: "All these elders, who are late today, were never fixated on their needs or selfish interests. They were patriotic. It is because of their patriotism and sacrifice that PDP remains a very strong brand today.

"So, I call on party leaders, elders and members to please look at the overall interest of PDP. The fact that someone has, knowingly or unknowingly, done something unjust or dishonest is no justification for personal attack or acting in a similar way.

"The APC has completely messed up the country and Nigerians are waiting for PDP in 2023. So, PDP members should not be seen as enemies of the party and the country. Enough of direct attacks. We should not exacerbate the crisis by embarking on personal attacks.

"Before you realise what is going on, some enemies of our party will turn it to a North verses South issue. We should avoid that at all cost. If there are issues, what we need to do is to sit and discuss.

"If anybody is aggrieved, we need to pacify him. If Governor Wike feels shortchanged due to the outcome of the primary where Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emerged as our presidential flagbearer, then, we need to beg him. We need his vote and votes of Rivers people.

"Whether we like it or not, Governor Wike is an asset in this party. We should not do or say anything that will alienate him from the fold. Political opponents are already strategising on how to snatch him from our party but I can assure Nigerians that Governor Wike is not leaving PDP.

"What is important now is how to resolve the National Chairmanship issue before the election. This is an important matter that cannot be brushed aside. We need to resolve this matter before the presidential election. We must all agree on this.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"But, this is the time for all of us to cease fireworks. We must not enter the election divided. We must do everything to ensure that we win the election and there is no way we can win if we are not united.

"I am one of the custodians of the party. As a life member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) which is the Upper Chamber and conscience of the party, it is our inalienable right to ensure that all wrongs are settled. We also have the maturity, experience and exposure to knock everybody back in line.

"I am sounding it, loud and clear, that what is going on now should get us worried. What we need is inclusiveness. We should not exclude anybody.

"We should also avoid a repeat of the pitfall of the past. As presidential campaign starts next month (September), what we need to do now is to imbibe the spirit of give and take, in the interest of all."