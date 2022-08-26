Gambia: Tujereng Nawetan Balloting Held

The 2022/23 Tujereng Youth and Sports Development Committee 'nawetan' balloting was over the weekend held with 16 teams set to compete for the annual wet-season football jamboree.

The balloting is as follows:

Group A Group B Group c

Sanchaba Arsenal QPR

Jah Guide Nema United Estate FC

Manchester City Solidarity United Stars

Bilbao FC Young Black Scorpions Old Hands

Group D

Manchester United

Jungle Tigers

Free Life

Deen Gang

Meanwhile, the nawetan proper is expected to open with game between Sanchaba and Jah Guide on Sunday 28th August 2022 at the Tujereng Football Field at 4:30pm.

The Governor of West Coast Region is expected to take the kickoff.

