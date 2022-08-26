Gambia: Tujereng Nawetan Balloting Held

25 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

The 2022/23 Tujereng Youth and Sports Development Committee 'nawetan' balloting was over the weekend held with 16 teams set to compete for the annual wet-season football jamboree.

The balloting is as follows:

Group A Group B Group c

Sanchaba Arsenal QPR

Jah Guide Nema United Estate FC

Manchester City Solidarity United Stars

Bilbao FC Young Black Scorpions Old Hands

Group D

Manchester United

Jungle Tigers

Free Life

Deen Gang

Meanwhile, the nawetan proper is expected to open with game between Sanchaba and Jah Guide on Sunday 28th August 2022 at the Tujereng Football Field at 4:30pm.

The Governor of West Coast Region is expected to take the kickoff.

GPA, Elite Utd demoted to 2nd Tier

Bombada, Dibba Oil and BK Milan grip spots in 1st Division promotion play-off

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X