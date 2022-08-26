Gambia: Tujereng Nawetan Balloting Held

The 2022/23 Tujereng Youth and Sports Development Committee 'nawetan' balloting was over the weekend held with 16 teams set to compete for the annual wet-season football jamboree.
The balloting is as follows:
Group A Group B Group c
Sanchaba Arsenal QPR
Jah Guide Nema United Estate FC
Manchester City Solidarity United Stars
Bilbao FC Young Black Scorpions Old Hands
Group D
Manchester United
Jungle Tigers
Free Life
Deen Gang
Meanwhile, the nawetan proper is expected to open with game between Sanchaba and Jah Guide on Sunday 28th August 2022 at the Tujereng Football Field at 4:30pm.
The Governor of West Coast Region is expected to take the kickoff.
GPA, Elite Utd demoted to 2nd Tier
Bombada, Dibba Oil and BK Milan grip spots in 1st Division promotion play-off