Gambia: Bombada, Dibba Oil and BK Milan Grip Spots in 1st Division Promotion Play-Off

25 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Bombada, Dibba Oil and BK Milan on Tuesday gripped their places in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League play-offs after finishing third, fourth and fifth places on the country's Second Tier table respectively.

The Bombada boys finished third-place on the Second Division League table with 56 points after thirty-four league matches. Dibba Oil finished fourth-place on the Second Division League table with 53 points in thirty-four league outings.

BK Milan finished fifth-place on the Second Division League table with 53 points after thirty-four league matches. The trio will now play against Gamtel in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League play-offs.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X