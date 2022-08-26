Gambia: Bombada, Dibba Oil and BK Milan Grip Spots in 1st Division Promotion Play-Off

Bombada, Dibba Oil and BK Milan on Tuesday gripped their places in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League play-offs after finishing third, fourth and fifth places on the country's Second Tier table respectively.

The Bombada boys finished third-place on the Second Division League table with 56 points after thirty-four league matches. Dibba Oil finished fourth-place on the Second Division League table with 53 points in thirty-four league outings.

BK Milan finished fifth-place on the Second Division League table with 53 points after thirty-four league matches. The trio will now play against Gamtel in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League play-offs.