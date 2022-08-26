Gambia Male U-21 Team Hailed for Participating in African Volleyball Championship

The Gambia Volleyball Federation (GVBF) has praised the National U-21 male volleyball team for the successful participation in the U-21 African Nation Championship.

The just concluded tournament marked the launch of the indoor games at the continental and international level.

"The performance of the team has strongly showcased the growth of the game in the country over the last years," said the Federation.

The Volleyball Federation also thanked the Government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Youth and Sport for supporting the team's participation in the competition.

"We thank the players, coaches, and The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) for their transport support as well as anyone who supported towards the successful programme. "We look forward to continuing the work on the ground," said the GVBF in a statement.