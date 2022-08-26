Gambia Male U-21 Team Hailed for Participating in African Volleyball Championship

25 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Gambia Volleyball Federation (GVBF) has praised the National U-21 male volleyball team for the successful participation in the U-21 African Nation Championship.

The just concluded tournament marked the launch of the indoor games at the continental and international level.

"The performance of the team has strongly showcased the growth of the game in the country over the last years," said the Federation.

The Volleyball Federation also thanked the Government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Youth and Sport for supporting the team's participation in the competition.

"We thank the players, coaches, and The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) for their transport support as well as anyone who supported towards the successful programme. "We look forward to continuing the work on the ground," said the GVBF in a statement.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X