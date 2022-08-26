Gambia: Sare Gubu Basirou Youth Offers Free Medical Services to Over 400 People

Sare Gubu Basirou Students Association (SGSA) in partnership with Sare Gubu Diaspora and the Village Youth Development Association (SAGYDA) last Saturday offered free medical services to over 477 people in the village and its satellite communities.

Out of the 477 patients, 182 are male and 297 are female, covering both adults and under five.

The day's free medical service was conducted by healthcare officers.

The event began with sensitisation on health related matters before conducting screenings in various areas such blood pressure, diabetes, malaria, among others.

The exercise was funded through the monthly contribution of the above-mentioned associations and other individual donations.

In an interview with The Point on the sidelines of the event, Muhammed S. Bah, president of SGSA, said the exercise was aimed at providing accessible medical services to the residents and satellite communities.

"The healthcare facility found in the area (Diabugu Health Centre) is very far away from our village and our people find it difficult to access it owing to the poor road conditions. Therefore, we deem it necessary to provide free medical services for our people." he said.

Bah informed that 'sometimes if people go to the health facility' they would not get the required medicine, adding that during the day's free services patients are served with good medication.

"We realized that health is the most important thing in life. And a sick person cannot do anything. So, we deem it necessary to initiate this programme," he said.

Also speaking, Mahamadou Lamin Bah, imam of Sare Gubu Basirou, commended the youth of the village for the initiative.

He urged the village youth to keep up the momentum, saying the elders are fully in support of their initiative.

"I am calling on government to support the organizers to ensure sustainability of the programme because they are doing a great job." he said.

Tijan Bah, chairman of SAGYDA, a community based-organisation that aims to bring development to the doorsteps of the community, said the free medical services is part of youth's policy of giving back to the community.

He spoke of their plans to make the initiative a sustainable one as well as to expand the village's weekly health facility to a standard facility offering 24-hour health service.

Ousman D. Bah, treasurer for SGSA, also expressed similar sentiments.

He said that their monthly contribution is the main source of funding for the association.

"The monthly contributions is not enough to implement our annual programmes. So, we need financial support from government and development partners." he said.

For his part, Saidou M. Bah, nurse who participated in the exercise, described the activity as successful.

He said during their medical screening, they came across many cases such as urinary tract infection, malaria, hypertension, diabetes etc.