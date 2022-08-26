Nigeria: Human Rights Lawyer Inibehe Effiong Released From Prison

26 August 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Biodun Busari

Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong has been released from Uyo prison on Friday after spending a month for alleged contempt of court.

The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom state, Ekaette Obot, on 27th July, sentenced Effiong to prison after the lawyer questioned and objected to the presence of two armed police operatives in the courtroom.

The lawyer walked out of the prison to regain his freedom at around 8 a.m. to a waiting crowd of supporters at the prison premises.

Speaking on his incarceration, Effiong told journalists and supporters that his incarceration has strengthened his determination to fight for truth and justice in Nigeria.

"I consider it an honour for me to be incarcerated for the truth. This voice, till no end, is now louder," he said.

