Nigeria: Inibehe Effiong Released From Prison

26 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Saviour Imukudo

"I consider it an honour for me to be incarcerated for truth," Inibehe Effiong said.

Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong has just been released from Uyo prison after spending 30 days for alleged contempt of court.

The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Ekaette Obot, on 27 July, sentenced Mr Effiong to prison after the lawyer objected to the presence of two armed police operatives in the courtroom.

The lawyer stepped out of the prison at around 8 a.m. to a waiting crowd of supporters around the prison premises.

"I consider it an honour for me to be incarcerated for the truth," Mr Effiong told reporters and supporters.

He said his incarceration has strengthened his resolve to fight for truth and justice in Nigeria.

"This voice, till no end, is now louder," he said.

Details shortly...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X