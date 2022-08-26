Nigeria: Inibehe Effiong Released From Prison

"I consider it an honour for me to be incarcerated for truth," Inibehe Effiong said.

Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong has just been released from Uyo prison after spending 30 days for alleged contempt of court.

The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Ekaette Obot, on 27 July, sentenced Mr Effiong to prison after the lawyer objected to the presence of two armed police operatives in the courtroom.

The lawyer stepped out of the prison at around 8 a.m. to a waiting crowd of supporters around the prison premises.

"I consider it an honour for me to be incarcerated for the truth," Mr Effiong told reporters and supporters.

He said his incarceration has strengthened his resolve to fight for truth and justice in Nigeria.

"This voice, till no end, is now louder," he said.

