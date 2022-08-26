Liberia: House Summons LISGIS Board of Directors Over Alleged Administrative Missteps

Capitol Hill — The Plenary of the House of Representatives has cited the Board of Directors of the Liberia Institute for Geo Information Services (LISGIS) to appear before the plenary this Tuesday, August 30, to update the August body about the conduct of the National census and the trending leadership struggle at the entity.

The House's decision to summon LISGIS' Board, headed by Finance and Development Planning Minister, Samuel D. Tweah, Jr. and authorities was based on a comprehensive report from an ad hoc committee constituted by the Speaker of the Honorable House of Representatives, Dr. Bhofal Chambers.

The specialized ad hoc Committee, chaired by Maryland County District#1 Representative, P. Mike Jurry report was submitted to Plenary on Thursday during the 5th Day Sitting of the Special Session.

The Committee recommended that LISGIS, as an institution should spell out a principal course of action proposed or adopted for the conduct of the pending census and in handling future census funds, especially money contributed by foreign partners.

The committee also recommends that said funds be transfer directly to the foreign account by the Finance Minister with the approval and consent of the LISGIS directorship; but, not to transit said funds through LISGIS account.

The House's specialized committee suggests that LISGIS Board of Directors becomes more proactive in the affairs of the institution to avoid controllable administrative circumstances turn into debilitating issues and that the Board of Directors resolve with immediate effects the leadership stalemate at the institution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Board of Directors must function to ensure that the appropriate interests of the Government of Liberia and stakeholders are met by overseeing the LISGIS senior management", the recommendation states.

According to the Committee's recommendation, the General Auditing Commission (GAC) is to conduct audit of LISGIS; based on the allegations of mismanagement, misappropriation, misapplication, theft, ethical transgressions, and violation of LIGIS Act.

Plenary overwhelmingly voted to have the chairman of the board, Minister Tweah and LISGIS authorities appear before the Plenary next Tuesday. The motion was made by Montserrado County District#13 Representative, Edward P. Flomo.

Meanwhile, the Senate was forwarded a communication appraising the House that due to the importance of the conduct of the National Population and Housing Census, it has set March 18 to 31, 2023 as the new date for the exercise.

The communication was read in plenary and forded to the House Committee on Elections, Good Governance and Judiciary.