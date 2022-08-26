Liberia: 'Invest in Early Childhood Education - Country Director of Kolu Sokodolo Children's Foundation Urges Government, Others

Monrovia — The Country Director of Kolu Sokodolo International Children's Foundation has underscored the need for the national government to invest in early childhood education if Liberia and its citizens are to move forward in terms of sustainable infrastructural and economic growth and development.

The foundation is running a free tuition program for less fortunate Liberian parents who cannot afford to send their children to other public or private schools in Margibi.

According to Mr. Monue Shine Gbelemah, Liberia will become a better place for all Liberians and foreign residents in the future if government and other humanitarian and philanthropic organizations buttress the efforts of struggling parents to provide quality education to children at the beginner level.

He stressed that investment in early childhood education will adequately prepare children at the primary level to be able to compete with their counterparts in other countries thereby bringing proud not only to their respective families, but the country in particular.

He made the call at a program marking the first closing and graduation exercise of the Kolu Sokodolo International Academy in Unification Town, Margibi County recently.

The school scored high marks in the just administered West African Examination Council (WAEC) tests for elementary students.

"There are lots of challenges in the educational sector. If we must forge ahead and move forward as a nation our government, humanitarians and others should invest in early childhood education."

Speaking further, Mr. Gbelemah disclosed that the foundation was established in August 2016, with a scholarship program in Montserrado County and its environs.

He added that a total of 243 students benefitted from the scholarship scheme from 2016-2018.

He recalled that in 2018, was extended to Unification Town, argibi with a feeding program launched for kids. After three months of the initiative, he noted, that the foundation got involved into youth empowerment program.

Mr. Gbelemah emphasized that considering the numbers of register kids for the feeding program, the Administrative Board of the foundation decided to run a tuition free school in the county-a move that gave birth to the Kolu Sokodolo International Academy in 2019.

He stated that based upon the unavailability of many classrooms at the institution, the school commenced operations from kindergarten to the primary levels, registering the total of 350 students from the communities that were already registered for the feeding program.

"We as an institution remain faced with lots of challenges too. If we will continue to give quality education to these less fortunate students, we need the total involvement of national government, humanitarians and other NGOs to partner with the Kolu Sokodolo International Academy. To continue this dream, we will need a modern library, computer lab, teaching materials and a decent environment as well."

"Our arms are open to everyone to come to the aid of those who we called the future leaders to be molded for the future before the next generation which we all depend on be left behind, it needs the total involvement of everyone, including stakeholders, government officials, prominent citizens and well-wishers."

Mr. Gbelemah disclosed that the foundation's vision is to actively contribute to the social and economic developments of the communities in which it operates and to also be an organization that will continue to respond to the changing social realities through the development and application of knowledge, towards developing of sustainable society that promotes and protects equality, social justice and human rights for all.

He pledged that the foundation will continue to rescue orphans, vulnerable and abandoned children, youths, including young women "before they are sold into a life of misery through the provision of safe housing, education, spiritual guidance, medical care, showing of love, support and a future free from slavery."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He, however, used the occasion to commend the foundation's Chief Financiers Madam Kolu Sokodolo Walters and Mr. Moses Walters, who are currently residing in the United States, for the tireless and unwavering contributions being rendered to humanity in their motherland.

The foundation has also been engaged into building decent homes for aging less fortunate Liberian mothers and the distribution of educational and other materials to thousands of citizens across the country.

Meanwhile, about 16 students graduated from the inaugural kindergarten class of the school.

The valedictorian of the kindergarten class, Erica Borbor appreciated parents for their immense and sacrificial services they continue to render towards their educational sojourn.

She, however, urged her colleagues to continue to take their lessons seriously if they must become productive citizens and contribute to the nation's recovery process and the betterment of their respective families.