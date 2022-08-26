Liberia: One Seat, Nine Aspirants - Bong Senate Race Heats up Ahead of 2023

Gbarnga — Ahead of the 2023 senatorial elections, the political temperature in Bong County is approaching boiling point as the battle for the Senate seat gets hotter and intriguing by the day.

The incumbent senator, Henrique Tokpa, has announced his intention to seek re-election, amid a long period of battling an undisclosed illness during his six-year stint.

As at press time there were nine persons who have shown interest, including District Five lawmaker Edward Karfiah of the People's Unification Party (PUP), former Bong County Senator Henry Yallah of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), former agriculture minister Dr. Mogana Flomo, former president of the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) and a member of the opposition All Liberian Party (ALP), Mohammed Nasser, former Bong County superintendent and a three-time contestant Dr. Ranney Banama Jackson of the former ruling Unity Party (UP), business man Johnny Kpehe, and Alexander Zogbaye, a prominent nurse in the county.

Factors that will determine the winner of next year's election will include the aspirant's personality and acceptability, party strength, support of critical segment of the population in Bong County and the aspirant's financial capability. In no particular order, here's is a brief about how residents of Bong County have accepted the news of these aspirants' ambitions.

Henry Yallah: The former Bong County Senator will be making his return to politics two years after he lost re-election to Senator Prince Moye. Yallah, of the CDC, has maintained a strong presence in the political scene in Bong County even before he was elected senator in 2011.

The former president of the Bong County Students Union (BONSU) had contested for representative of electoral District Three in 2005 and lost by over 100 votes to former District Three lawmaker, George Mulbah.

Also, he has also enjoyed unfettered movement across parties, from the New Deal Movement in 2011 to the People's Unification Party (PUP) and now President George Weah's Congress for Democratic.

His entry into next year's election would pit him against his friend and "brother" of over 25 years, Karfiah. FrontPageAfrica gathered that Yallah and Karfiah haven't been on speaking terms since he lost re-election, accusing the latter of not supporting his re-election despite his earlier appreciation to Karfiah for "standing with him during the election".

FrontPageAfrica has reliably gathered that Yallah's bid has been reportedly encouraged by Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, who during the 2020 senatorial election branded him a "snake" and called on residents of the county not to elect him "because he failed to bring back the dividends of democracy during his nine-year tenure".

Challenges: The odds that played against Yallah in 2020 seem to still be fresh on the mines of many residents of the county, with many still unconvinced as to what difference would he make if elected senator.

Mohammed Nasser: Nasser will be contesting the Senate race for the second time, having contested the 2020 senatorial election, finishing fourth.

Nasser's foray into next year's election is raising dust among some young people in some parts of Gbarnga. He has an elaborate organization.

Notwithstanding, he faces major challenges. First, among the challenges he seems to have difficulty in tracing his root in the county. While Nasser has claimed to hail from Kpaii District because of the nativity of his mother, his political opponents and rivals are claiming that he is not a true son of Bong County.

Dr. Ranney Banama Jackson: The former superintendent of Bong County will be contesting the Senate race for a record fourth time having contested 2005, 2011 and 2014 elections, losing on all of those occasions.

His best finish was 2011 when he lost to Henry Yallah by over 700 votes, accumulating over 27, 000 votes.

Under Jackson's watch as superintendent, Bong County recorded a lot of developments, including the construction of the David Kuyon Sports stadium, renovation of the presidential compound, rehabilitation of the superintendent's compound, and the provision of electricity in Gbarnga, among others.

His supporters think Dr. Jackson remains the most prepared for the Senate seat considering his experience in party politics at the county level.Were the race to be a senator of Bong County a free gift Jackson would be easily crowned because of his rich credentials.

But he has to struggle for the coveted Senate seat.

Jackson's ambition, however, hinges on whether his brother-in-law Tokpa will seek re-election. According to many, negotiations are underway for Tokpa to back off for Jackson, but it's not clear whether Tokpa has caved in to allow Jackson to contest.

As one of the oldest aspirants in the race, Jackson's influence and popularity would be brought to bear as he would not need introduction to the electorates. However, political observers say Jackson is not too close to the grassroots in the county, a major factor that led to all his defeats during the years he contested.

Dr. Mogana Flomo: Flomo has not hidden his ambition to become senator of Bong County. The former minister of agriculture belongs to the class of young people dissatisfied with the performance of Tokpa.

Flomo seems to enjoy the support of traditional leaders in five of the 13 administrative districts of the county, a factor that may swing votes in his favor, according to many.

Flomo cuts a picture of a man who can assert himself and capable of summoning the strong political will to follow through with whatever good intentions he has for the county and the people. He is an elite member of the Assembly of God church, which has a very strong membership base in the county. If they turn out to support him as they have pledged, Flomo would put up a surprise in next year's election.

However, he is perceived as elitist and not a believer of money politics in a county where voters are after money rather than the credentials of candidates.

Edward Karfiah: In earnest, Karfiah is seen by many as the candidate to beat. Karfiah, a two-term representative of District Five, has been overwhelmed by the gale of endorsements by different political, social and women groups in the county.

He is now called "Mr. Projects" in acknowledgement of numerous projects he had embarked on across the county for the past 10 years. Karfiah touts his tenure as lawmaker on providing scholarships for students, construction of schools and bridges across the county and providing loans for women.

Karfiah enjoys the support of scores of influential leaders of the county, many of whom supported Senator Prince Moye's ambition in 2020, including former Deputy Speaker and two-term representative of District One, Tokpah J Mulbah, former District Three lawmaker George Mulbah, former Bong superintendent Selena Polson-Mappy, and others. However, pundits believed the entry of Yallah in the race could cause "a little dent" for his prospects of becoming senator of the county.

Johnny Kpehe, (Independent aspirant): Speculations are rife that Kpehe, a business man, would contest the Senate race in 2023. He has been consulting quietly and widely in respect to his rumored senatorial aspiration, while his foot soldiers have continued to market him in the county. Though not official yet, many believed Kpehe would be a force to reckon with if he decided to contest because of his deep pocket.

Kpehe seems to enjoy support from Senator Moye, District Six lawmaker Moima Briggs-Mensah, and a host of influential leaders of the county. Political pundits believed Kpehe could be the only contender for Karfiah if he announces his intention contest.

Kpehe, a resident of Sinyea in Suakoko District who is planning to embark on a county tour next month, has been under pressure by some stakeholders to contest the Senate race.

The stakeholders, in the communique signed by over 40 elders and several youth groups from the county, described Kpehe as the candidate with the requisite capacity to win the senatorial election in 2023.

The stakeholders also extolled Kpehe's virtues, including his sound educational qualifications and enviable humanitarian track records.

The chiefs also claimed that Kpehe's love for humanity and service to the people of Bong County, relentless energy to mobilize the people, as well as his "capacity to interact with the grassroots put him forward as one with the greatest potentials that can win the 2023 senatorial election in Bong County".

"Kpehe has been doing well for the people of Bong County and it's about time we reward him with the position of senator of Bong County," Honest White, a chief in Bong County said. "We will mobilize in the nooks and crannies of Bong to ensure Kpehe is elected senator of Bong County."

Just last week, District Three representative Marvin Cole told FrontPageAfrica that he, along with the suspended ninister of state for presidential affairs Nathaniel McGill and Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, have reportedly agreed to support Kpehe's ambition.

"We have already concluded the negotiation to support Kpehe as a party. The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is looking for a candidate who's politically marketable and we have found that pedigree in Kpehe," Cole said. "Kpehe's loved by the people in Bong County and it's time we leverage on his popularity."

Alexander Zogbaye: A native of Palala, Kpaii District and a member of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Zogbaye has been making inroads in the county since he declared his intention. It's not clear whether the CDC would pick him over Yallah to contest on its ticket in 2023.