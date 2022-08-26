Nigeria: Soludo Debunks 'Discovery' of $900 Trillion Worth of Gold Reserve in Anambra

26 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

The governor described the report as "misleading" and a "figment of the writer's imagination".

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has debunked a report alleging that about 20 million tons of gold reserve worth over $900 trillion was discovered in the state.

Mr Soludo disclosed this in a statement by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, on Thursday.

He said the report wrongly identified him as the chairperson of South-east Governors Forum and also claimed that he briefed reporters at the end of a meeting of the forum.

He said the writer also wrongly stated that the gold reserve was discovered in Eha-Amufu Community in the state.

Eha-Amufu is a community in Enugu State, not in Anambra State, PREMIUM TIMES can confirm.

The governor described the report as "misleading" and a "figment of the writer's imagination".

"The entire news story including every statement or quotation allegedly attributed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo are mere falsehoods, without an iota of truth," he said.

Mr Soludo asked residents of the state to disregard the report, maintaining that it was "a mischievously cooked-up story with the clear intention to mislead the general public".

The governor posted a screenshot of the report on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday. He urged the general public to disregard the report.

FAKE NEWS ALERT! My attention has been drawn to the above false information peddled across different social media platforms. Every letter of this piece is as fake and untrue as the unidentified writer who invested precious time to put together this fiction... pic.twitter.com/lraFCgjeV1-- Chukwuma Charles SOLUDO (@CCSoludo) August 25, 2022

"Every letter of this piece is as fake and untrue as the unidentified writer who invested precious time to put together this fiction and published the same, understandably so, in an incredible medium," Mr Soludo said on the microblogging site.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X