Nigeria: Electoral Committee Rolls Out Timetable for NFF Polls

26 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The process will kick off on Monday, 29 August, with the sale of nomination forms and endorsements.

The NFF Electoral Committee 2022 released the timetable for the elections, which are scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022, in Benin City, Edo State.

The nomination, endorsement, and return of forms for a new NFF Executive Committee to replace the Amaju Pinnick board, which has served for eight years, will begin on Monday, August 29. This process will last until Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The screening of candidates will be within two days-Friday and Saturday, 9 and 10 September. On Monday, 12 September, the Electoral Committee will release the names of candidates that scaled.

Candidates who are dissatisfied with the screening procedure may file protests between Monday, 12 September and Thursday, 15 September, with the hearing and determination of the appeals taking place on Friday, September and Saturday, 16 and 17 September, 12 noon daily.

The Electoral Committee will release the final list of successful candidates for the elections on Monday, 19 September, with campaigning beginning on Tuesday, 20 September, and ending at midnight on Thursday, 29 September, 2022.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X