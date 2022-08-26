Ghana: Hwereso Queen Mother Alleged Fraud Case Adjourned to Nov 6

Kumasi — The District Court at Ejisu, has adjourned to November 6, the case involving the Queenmother of Hwereso, near Ejisu in Ashanti, Nana FosuahTiamaniah, also known as Nana Yaa Mansah, for allegedly defrauding by false pretence.

She appeared before the court on Tuesday, with one of her two sons, Stephen Gyimah, who ran away but was arrested under a bench warrant, while the other, Nana Akwasi, is still being sought for.

Presided by Mr Kwaku Baah Frempong, the court remanded him in police custody to appear on November 6.

His plea to a charge of defrauding by false pretence was not taken.

Similarly, the plea of the queenmother to a charge of defrauding by false pretense has not been taken, and is on a bail of GHC250,000.00 with three sureties to be justified.

The court ordered the queen mother to report herself to the Ejisu Divisional Police CID between 9am and 3pm every Monday till the determination of the case.

Nana Tiamaniah,78, and her two sons, allegedly, conspired and collected GHc200,000.00 from a business woman, Mary Armah, under the pretext of allocating to her five-and-a-half acres of land for building purposes at Donaso, in the Ejisu municipality.

The Ejisu Divisional Police Command secured a bench warrant for her arrest as she played a hide and seek with the police, since 2018.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Victoria Afaribea Mensah, said that in 2018, Nana YaaMansah and her two sons conspired and succeeded in collecting GHc200,000.00 from Mary Armah under the pretext of allocating to her five-and-a-half acres of land for building purposes at Donaso in the Ejisu municipality.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the prosecution, after collecting the amount, they led the victim to a plot of land at Donaso, which they claimed was part of the Stool Land.

Chief Insp Afaribea said when the complainant started developing the land, she was stopped by officials from the Free Zones Authority as it was a portion of the Boankra Inland Port area acquired by the Government.

The complainant went to the queen mother to demand a refund of her money or be given an unencumbered land, but this did not yield any fruitful result.

Chief Insp Mensah said checks by the Ejisu Divisional CID at the Ashanti Regional Lands Commission, indicated that the land sold to the complainant falls within the enclave of the Free Zones Authority.