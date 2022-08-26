Ghana: Kasoa Not Part of Greater Accra Region - Odukpong Chief

The Chiefs and People of Odukpong Ofankor in the Awutu Senya East Municpality of the Central Region have called on the government to intervene in a chieftaincy dispute between them and Ngleshie Amanfrom, Ga South Municipality, Accra.

The Traditional Authority is worried over a purported judgement from the Appeal court that sought to cede portions of Kasoa which belongs to Odukpong Ofankor to Ngleshie Amanfrom Traditional Council.

The Ngleshie Amanfro Traditional Council had earlier claimed ownership of some jurisdictions including Kasoa, owning to a Court of Appeal judgment.

But, according to the Chiefs and People of Odukpong Ofankor, the claims by the Ngleshie Amanfrom Traditional Council that parts of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality belonged to them was false.

They are, therefore, urging the Ngleshie Amanfrom Traditional Council to desist from throwing dust into the eyes of citizens since the boundary of Ngleshie Amanfrom ended at Brigade, near the tollbooth and not in Kasoa as they were perceiving.

According to the Odukpong Ofankor stool lands, former president, Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, gave some portion of their land to the ancestors of Ngleshie Amanfrom to settle on but the occupants had till date refused to give back that space to them.

They are accusing the Ngleshie Amanfrom Traditional Council of not being truthful since the boundary of Ngleshie Amanfro ended at Brigade and not in Kasoa as they were saying.

If the claims of Ngleshie Amanfro was anything to go by, the Kasoa market is now in the Greater Accra Region instead of the Central Region.

At a press conference to clarify issues, spokes person for the Odukpong Ofankor Stool, Rev. DrAkotuah Obeng, said the government must intervene in the seeming tension to prevent any clashes.

"We know the significance of peaceful coexistence and as custodians of the land we do not want to entertain anything that creates tension within our jurisdiction, sthat is why we are calling on the relevant authorities to call the Ngleshie Amanfro Chiefs to order."

"They should stay within their territory and leave us alone. Kasoa is not part of the Greater Accra Region and it will never be part of it so they should be mindful of their utterances and claims and stop deceiving the public," he warned.