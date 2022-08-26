Ghana: EOCO Boss Didn't Comment On NAM 1 Prosecution - APC

The Asante Professionals Club (APC) has dismissed media reports that attributed certain comments to the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO), Commissioner of Police (COP) MaameYaaTiwaa Addo-Danquah, regarding the prosecution of Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1).

The club organised the online lecture on a platform called "Kyere Mu" on the topic "Economic crimes and its effect on the nation" during which she was supposed to have made those comments.

According to the club, at no point did COP Addo-Danquah mention Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1) or evidence relating to his prosecution as contained in several media reports.

Several media reports claimed that COP Addo-Danquah speaking during the online lecture said EOCO cannot find relevant laws to prosecute NAM 1 and as a result, there was no evidence to prosecute him.

According to its president, Ama Serwah Nerquaye-Tetteh, the press statement was intended to debunk the publications and set the records straight.

She stated that at no point did COP Addo-Danquah mention Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1) or evidence relating to his prosecution as had been published.

She explained that the EOCO Executive Director cautioned against rushing into investing into entities, especially financial institutions without conducting the necessary due diligence and only cited the example of Menzgold which many people invested in despite several warnings and disclaimers from the appropriate state agencies.

Ms Nerquaye-Tetteh, explained that during the lecture, COP Addo-Danquah stated that there were challenges in prosecuting financial crimes all over the world in view of the nature in which such crimes were perpetrated.

She noted that the Police Commissioner underscored the importance of vigilance among the citizenry in order for them not to fall victim to financial scams, explaining that the processes involved in prosecuting such cases could be challenging due to the difficulty in obtaining evidence, especially in the case of online economic crimes.

"The people should be made aware of their rights and remedies. Alongside this, stakeholders should be educated not only on how to be good citizens but also on how to steer clear from these criminal activities and avoid being victims of crimes.

"Furthermore, the faith of the people in the justice system should be restored by improving the system and also educating people on the approach they should take when faced with a crime so they can report it the right way and ensure they get justice," COP Addo-Danquah was quoted as saying during the lecture.