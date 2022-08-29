Nigeria: DSS Releases Nnamdi Kanu's Foster Mother, 'Mama Biafra', From Detention

The Department of State Security (DSS) has released Ukamaka Ejezie, the foster mother of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Ejezie was released on Sunday after several weeks of her detention in a DSS facility.

The 80-year-old woman, fondly called 'Mama Biafra', was reportedly arrested during Kanu's court appearance at the Federal High Court, Abuja on May 18, 2022.

While the DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, could not be reached to speak on the development, Nnamdi Kanu's legal counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, however, confirmed her release.

Ejiofor said, "I am very delighted to inform you all that Ukamaka Ejezie (Mama Biafra) has regained her freedom. She is now out of DSS dungeon. Thank the Chukwuokike Abiama for this huge success.

"We are not relenting, every prisoners of conscience, including our indefatigable client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will soon regain their freedom.

"We in the legal team, are doing everything legally permissible to make it happen, we are not resting on our oars at all, be assured. Forward ever and backward never! We move."