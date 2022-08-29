Nigeria: Gender-Based Violence - Govt Urged to Protect Women, Children in IDP Camps

The State of Emergency GBV (SoEGBV) movement, a civil society coalition, has urged the federal and state governments to put more effort to protect women and children at Internally Displaced (IDP) camps from perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence.

The group made the call during a visit to the Elmiskin IDP Camp, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, recently.

Mr. Ofim Kelechi Ofim, TechHer's Media and Communications Officer and a member of the Movement, said on Sunday that the sanitary and living conditions of the camp need urgent attention for the health and safety of the inhabitants, particularly the women, girls and children.

The group also shared sanitary items and clothing to women and children in the camp.

"We understand that the camps are temporary and makeshift shelters pending when it's safe for inhabitants to return to their communities. But what we have currently is not ideal for human habitation, and we can do better.

"The government has a duty, working with aid agencies and non-governmental organisations, to ensure that basic needs and safety standards are in place. Most importantly, there is the need to sensitise the IDPs of the forms of GBV, response options and consequences that await perpetrators. We have heard the terrible news about this reality, even perpetrated by camp officials and security personnel," Ofim said.

According to him, their visit to the camp was part of a campaign by the movement to educate women and girls, mostly in conflict areas, about the different forms of SGBV and the available options for help.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said, "With support from the Global Fund for Women, we developed a comic book titled 'Whispers About Her'. The comic is in six languages of English, Arabic, Kanuri, Hausa, Fulfulde and Pidgin.

"It basically tells unique GBV experiences of women and children in IDP camps while outlining options for remedies and help for survivors. We hope this will complement other efforts towards mass education of citizens about GBV and in the fight against the scourge."

Another member of the group and the Executive Director of the Dorothy Njemanze Foundation, Ms. Dorothy Njemanze, charged authorities and other stakeholders to intensify advocacy and sensitisation programmes beyond the IDP camps.

She said, "Sensitization programmes against GBV must be comprehensive and all encompassing, including those outside the IDP camps. Everyone has to take responsibility, because we have to ensure that it's safe for the displaced women and children to return to their communities when that time comes."